Sonia Gandhi Sounds Alarm Over 'Demolition' of MGNREGA

Sonia Gandhi has warned that replacing MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Bill will have disastrous effects on rural India. She criticizes the Modi government's approach as undermining constitutional rights. In response, Congress plans a public campaign to repeal the new law, citing concerns over wage suppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:04 IST
Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, issued a stern warning against the 'demolition' of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). In an editorial for 'The Hindu,' Gandhi argued that dismantling the scheme would have dire consequences for millions in rural India.

Her comments followed the passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, a move she describes as a collective failure that risks the 'welfare of all.' The bill, which has President Droupadi Murmu's assent, replaces the MGNREGA and offers 125 days of wage employment.

The new legislation has been criticized by Gandhi as an erosion of rights and a significant departure from policies that have previously supported the rural workforce. She accused the government of imposing central priorities and budgetary constraints, thereby diminishing the decentralized, demand-driven nature of MGNREGA.

