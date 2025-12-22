Chaitanya Baghel's Alleged Role in Chhattisgarh's Multicrore Liquor Scam Unveiled

Chaitanya Baghel, the son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has found himself at the center of a significant liquor scam in the state. The Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offence Wing allege that he played a pivotal role in the multi-crore scandal, amassing between Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore as his share.

Authorities claim that Chaitanya was instrumental in organizing and safeguarding the alleged extortion network within the excise department during the previous Congress government's tenure. He reportedly acted as a coordinator among high-ranking officials and ground-level operatives, directing the flow of illegal proceeds.

The scam, estimated to cost over Rs 3,000 crore, has also drawn the attention of the Enforcement Directorate for potential money laundering. Accusations suggest that these operations inflicted a substantial loss on the state's finances, benefiting a select liquor syndicate. Investigations continue as several high-profile arrests, including former political leaders and administrators, have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)