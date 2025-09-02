Left Menu

Mizoram Advances Climate-Resilient Agriculture with Launch of FOCUS 2.0 Initiative

The Society for Climate Resilient Agriculture in Mizoram held a meeting to discuss the FOCUS 2.0 programme, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. Aimed at enhancing climate resilience, the initiative has secured Rs 380 crore from IFAD. It spans six years, covering 11 districts and 700 villages, focusing on women's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:16 IST
Mizoram Advances Climate-Resilient Agriculture with Launch of FOCUS 2.0 Initiative
Mizoram CM Lalduhoma chairs SCRAM meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Governing Council of the Society for Climate Resilient Agriculture in Mizoram (SCRAM) convened on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, to discuss the rollout of the FOCUS 2.0 programme. Held at the Planning & Programme Implementation Department's Conference Hall in Aizawl, the meeting marked the continuation of efforts initiated under FOCUS 1.0.

With the financial backing of Rs 380 crore from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), secured via the State Finance Department for external loan assistance, authorities are now seeking approval from the Central Government. The Planning & Programme Implementation Department will serve as the nodal agency, executing the scheme in collaboration with various departments.

Structured to last over six years, the programme aims to reach 75,000 households across 11 districts, with a significant portion dedicated to landless farming families. Emphasizing inclusivity, the scheme particularly focuses on female beneficiaries. The meeting was attended by senior state officials, emphasizing its high-level importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Invisible Threat: Airborne Pathogens Loom Over Delhi's Cityscape

Invisible Threat: Airborne Pathogens Loom Over Delhi's Cityscape

 India
2
Pegula Powers to U.S. Open Semi-Final

Pegula Powers to U.S. Open Semi-Final

 Global
3
Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

 India
4
Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025