Mizoram Advances Climate-Resilient Agriculture with Launch of FOCUS 2.0 Initiative

The Governing Council of the Society for Climate Resilient Agriculture in Mizoram (SCRAM) convened on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, to discuss the rollout of the FOCUS 2.0 programme. Held at the Planning & Programme Implementation Department's Conference Hall in Aizawl, the meeting marked the continuation of efforts initiated under FOCUS 1.0.

With the financial backing of Rs 380 crore from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), secured via the State Finance Department for external loan assistance, authorities are now seeking approval from the Central Government. The Planning & Programme Implementation Department will serve as the nodal agency, executing the scheme in collaboration with various departments.

Structured to last over six years, the programme aims to reach 75,000 households across 11 districts, with a significant portion dedicated to landless farming families. Emphasizing inclusivity, the scheme particularly focuses on female beneficiaries. The meeting was attended by senior state officials, emphasizing its high-level importance.

