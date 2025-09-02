Left Menu

Invisible Threat: Airborne Pathogens Loom Over Delhi's Cityscape

A study reveals the abundance of airborne pathogens in Delhi, particularly during winter. These bacteria, causing respiratory and other infections, are twice as prevalent in densely populated areas. Pollution and weather conditions create perfect conditions for pathogen spread, posing significant public health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:46 IST
Invisible Threat: Airborne Pathogens Loom Over Delhi's Cityscape
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An official statement reveals that airborne pathogens, responsible for a range of infections, are twice as prevalent in densely populated parts of Delhi compared to less urbanized areas. The Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) tops global charts for population density and air pollution, making it a breeding ground for environmental airborne bacteria.

During winter, meteorological phenomena such as western disturbances trigger a drop in temperature, escalating humidity levels. This leads to stagnant winds and a lowered atmospheric boundary, trapping pollutants in the IGP. Urban Delhi, already globally notorious for pollution, experiences exacerbated issues due to these conditions.

A recent study by the Bose Institute, published in 'Atmospheric Environment: X', highlights the elevated presence of airborne pathogens during winter. It underscores that high PM2.5 levels aid in bacteria dispersal, raising infection risks. As Delhi is poised for rapid growth, understanding these dynamics could pave the way for better urban health policies.

