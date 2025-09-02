Left Menu

Tragic Landslide Hits Sundernagar: Rescue Operations Underway

A devastating landslide in Sundernagar, Himachal Pradesh, claimed three lives, with two others missing. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities search for the missing individuals. Two houses were engulfed, and an SUV with its driver is also unaccounted for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:12 IST
Visuals from spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has left three dead and two missing in Sundernagar town, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

According to local reports, the incident occurred around 6 PM, burying two houses under layers of debris. Rescue teams from the NDRF and local administration have mobilized in a desperate bid to find the missing persons.

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal revealed that of the five people in the houses, three bodies have been recovered while two remain trapped. An SUV passing through the site at the time of the landslide is also missing, and attempts to contact the vehicle's owner have failed as their phone remains switched off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

