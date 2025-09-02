Tragic Landslide Hits Sundernagar: Rescue Operations Underway

A shocking landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has left three dead and two missing in Sundernagar town, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

According to local reports, the incident occurred around 6 PM, burying two houses under layers of debris. Rescue teams from the NDRF and local administration have mobilized in a desperate bid to find the missing persons.

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal revealed that of the five people in the houses, three bodies have been recovered while two remain trapped. An SUV passing through the site at the time of the landslide is also missing, and attempts to contact the vehicle's owner have failed as their phone remains switched off.

(With inputs from agencies.)