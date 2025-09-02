Left Menu

India Gears Up for Modi's Birthday with Nationwide Celebrations and Initiatives

Union Minister Raksha Khadse announced a 15-day celebration including a national sports festival on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, September 17, to promote sports. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta plans 75 new service projects to launch on the same day, as a positive counter to derogatory comments from opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:46 IST
Union Minister Raksha Khadse (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian government is preparing for a nationwide celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. Union Minister Raksha Khadse has revealed plans for a 15-day program which includes a Parliamentarians' Sports Festival to promote athletics across the country. A meeting was held to discuss the organization of these events.

Khadse emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that registration for players will commence immediately, with tournaments to follow. The effort aims to elevate sports engagement nationally and bring the spirit of sportsmanship to every household.

Alongside this, Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, announced the launch of 75 service projects on the same date as part of a strategic response to derogatory remarks aimed at the Prime Minister and his deceased mother by opposition figures. Gupta condemned these remarks and framed the new projects as a dignified rebuke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

