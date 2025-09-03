Left Menu

Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

Global financial markets faced turbulence as stocks fell and bond yields rose significantly, causing investor concern. The divided U.S. appeals court ruled some Trump-era tariffs illegal. A decline in U.S. manufacturing continued, countered by AI spending. Currency volatility was notable, with the dollar gaining strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:13 IST
Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets experienced significant turbulence on Tuesday, as stocks fell and long-term bond yields hit multiyear highs. This has stirred investor concern over international financial stability, with the dollar gaining and gold reaching record heights.

In the U.S., a divided federal appeals court declared most of President Donald Trump's tariffs illegal, allowing them to remain until mid-October pending appeal. Meanwhile, U.S. manufacturing contracted for the sixth month due to tariffs, although some relief came from a surge in AI-driven investments.

Financial strains were evidenced as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq suffered declines. Bond yields in Europe and the U.S. spiked, with particular attention on Britain and France amidst their upcoming fiscal plans. Currency markets saw volatility, while precious metals and oil climbed in response to market jitters.

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

 India
3
Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

 India
4
Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir

Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu an...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025