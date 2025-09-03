Wall Street Stumbles as Tariff Legality Looms in September
Wall Street opened September in decline as concerns over the legality of President Trump's tariffs mounted following a federal appeals court ruling. The court deemed most tariffs illegal, causing market volatility. Despite the dip, investors anticipate eventual stability, bracing for further economic data.
Wall Street stumbled into September with a notable decline amid investor concerns over the legality of President Donald Trump's tariffs. A divided federal appeals court deemed most of the sweeping tariffs illegal, although they remain effective until October 14, prompting the administration to seek expedited Supreme Court review.
Investor anxiety was palpable as the ruling added to September's traditionally weak market performance. Following the holiday weekend, the Cboe Market Volatility index climbed, reflecting uncertainty. Experts like Oliver Pursche from Wealthspire Advisors suggested it is premature to call this a significant correction, noting September's historic volatility.
With U.S. stocks traditionally performing poorly in September, investors now await the August nonfarm payrolls report and any potential Federal Reserve action on interest rates. The day's trading saw losses across major indexes, and sector-specific movements included declines in real estate and gains for PepsiCo following activist investor developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rift Rumors: Sengottaiyan's Anticipated September 5 Address
Market Jitters as Investors Eye Tariffs and Economic Reports
Niveshak Shivir: Empowering Investors to Claim Unclaimed Assets
Shifting Sands: Investors Brace for Economic Reports Amid Market Volatility
Odisha's Chain Marketing Scam: Man Nabbed for Duping 200 Investors