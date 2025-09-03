Left Menu

Wall Street Stumbles as Tariff Legality Looms in September

Wall Street opened September in decline as concerns over the legality of President Trump's tariffs mounted following a federal appeals court ruling. The court deemed most tariffs illegal, causing market volatility. Despite the dip, investors anticipate eventual stability, bracing for further economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 01:45 IST
Wall Street Stumbles as Tariff Legality Looms in September
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street stumbled into September with a notable decline amid investor concerns over the legality of President Donald Trump's tariffs. A divided federal appeals court deemed most of the sweeping tariffs illegal, although they remain effective until October 14, prompting the administration to seek expedited Supreme Court review.

Investor anxiety was palpable as the ruling added to September's traditionally weak market performance. Following the holiday weekend, the Cboe Market Volatility index climbed, reflecting uncertainty. Experts like Oliver Pursche from Wealthspire Advisors suggested it is premature to call this a significant correction, noting September's historic volatility.

With U.S. stocks traditionally performing poorly in September, investors now await the August nonfarm payrolls report and any potential Federal Reserve action on interest rates. The day's trading saw losses across major indexes, and sector-specific movements included declines in real estate and gains for PepsiCo following activist investor developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Plan to Send Troops to Chicago Sparks Controversy

Trump's Plan to Send Troops to Chicago Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

 United States
3
Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

 Global
4
Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025