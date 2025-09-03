Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure
Wall Street experienced a downturn on Tuesday as pressure from the bond market weighed heavily on stock indices. The S&P 500 slipped by 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.8%.
Big Tech stocks, previously criticized for their soaring prices in recent years, were among the most significant contributors to the market's decline. Rising bond market yields increased pressure on various stocks.
Global concerns about mounting government debt and attacks on the Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump have pushed yields higher. As bonds offer higher returns, investors become less inclined to invest in overpriced stocks.
