Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

Wall Street experienced a downturn due to pressures from rising bond market yields. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq saw declines as Big Tech stocks were heavily affected. Concerns over global debt and criticism of the Federal Reserve contributed to increased bond yields, impacting stock prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-09-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 01:52 IST
Wall Street experienced a downturn on Tuesday as pressure from the bond market weighed heavily on stock indices. The S&P 500 slipped by 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.8%.

Big Tech stocks, previously criticized for their soaring prices in recent years, were among the most significant contributors to the market's decline. Rising bond market yields increased pressure on various stocks.

Global concerns about mounting government debt and attacks on the Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump have pushed yields higher. As bonds offer higher returns, investors become less inclined to invest in overpriced stocks.

