Haryana's Rain Fury: IMD Issues Red Alerts Amid Severe Waterlogging

In Haryana, relentless rain has led to severe waterlogging in Ambala, and lighter showers in Karnal, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). For Ambala, the IMD has forecasted a 'Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers.' Meanwhile, Karnal witnessed light rainfall on Wednesday morning, with a similar forecast.

The IMD has issued forecasts for both areas indicating 'Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' from September 4-6, transitioning to a 'Partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or Thunderstorm' by September 7, and evolving into 'Generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or Thunderstorm' by September 8.

Significantly, the IMD has declared red alert warnings for multiple districts across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, northern Punjab, northern Haryana, eastern Rajasthan, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northwest & eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha in anticipation of moderate to intense spells of rain over the next three hours. These conditions are expected to elevate the risks of flash floods, landslides, and further waterlogging. Evacuation efforts are underway in several areas, including Delhi, where the Yamuna River has surpassed the danger level mark.

