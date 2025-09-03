Left Menu

Haryana's Rain Fury: IMD Issues Red Alerts Amid Severe Waterlogging

Continuous rainfall has caused severe waterlogging in Ambala, Haryana, with light showers in Karnal. The IMD forecasts cloudy skies with rain or thundershowers for both cities. Red alerts are in place across various states due to expected intense rainfall, posing risks of flash floods and landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:28 IST
Haryana: Severe waterlogging seen in Ambala's residential areas following continuous rainfall. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Haryana, relentless rain has led to severe waterlogging in Ambala, and lighter showers in Karnal, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). For Ambala, the IMD has forecasted a 'Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers.' Meanwhile, Karnal witnessed light rainfall on Wednesday morning, with a similar forecast.

The IMD has issued forecasts for both areas indicating 'Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' from September 4-6, transitioning to a 'Partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or Thunderstorm' by September 7, and evolving into 'Generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or Thunderstorm' by September 8.

Significantly, the IMD has declared red alert warnings for multiple districts across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, northern Punjab, northern Haryana, eastern Rajasthan, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northwest & eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha in anticipation of moderate to intense spells of rain over the next three hours. These conditions are expected to elevate the risks of flash floods, landslides, and further waterlogging. Evacuation efforts are underway in several areas, including Delhi, where the Yamuna River has surpassed the danger level mark.

