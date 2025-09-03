Monsoon Chaos: Landslides Ravage Kullu District, Search and Rescue Operations in Full Swing
Amidst persistent monsoon rains, landslides have wreaked havoc in the Kullu district, causing significant damage and leaving two feared trapped under debris. Teams engage in rescue operations, while 15 houses are evacuated due to continued minor landslides in nearby areas, underscoring the urgent need for safety measures.
The relentless rains of the monsoon season have engulfed Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides across multiple districts. In the early hours of Tuesday, a massive landslide swept through Akhara Bazaar in Kullu district, demolishing a section of the residential area. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire brigade are tirelessly working to rescue two individuals feared trapped beneath the rubble.
Following the Kullu incident, precautionary evacuations were carried out in Jogindernagar's Ner Gharwarsra Panchayat. Despite continued landslides plaguing the region, local authorities successfully relocated residents, with no immediate loss of life reported.
Tragedy struck Sundernagar town in Mandi district when another landslide claimed six lives, illustrating the severe impact of torrential rains and flooding on Himachal Pradesh. Over 340 fatalities have been recorded since June 20, with the region's infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods in jeopardy as rescue teams strive to restore stability.
