Left Menu

COP30 Conference: Bridging Climate Action and Financial Goals

The COP30 Climate Change Conference in Belem, Brazil, will focus on creating synergies to improve land-use practices, bolster climate action, and enhance community resilience. Key priorities include meeting the annual $1.3 trillion climate finance target by 2035, addressing Loss and Damage, and promoting multilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:44 IST
COP30 Conference: Bridging Climate Action and Financial Goals
Vishwas Chitale discusses COP30 Agenda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Belem, Brazil prepares to host the COP30 Climate Change Conference from November 10 to 21, Dr. Vishwas Chitale of the Climate Resilience at CEEW highlighted the event's focus on enhancing synergies. These initiatives aim to advance land-use and cover practices and bolster climate action and community resilience, particularly emphasizing challenges related to Rio.

A notable agenda point is fulfilling the climate finance target of $1.3 trillion by 2035, a commitment set at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Dr. Chitale emphasized the importance of achieving this goal, stating, "It's crucial to witness tangible action towards this climate finance target at COP30." Additionally, the Loss and Damage Fund, initiated during COP27, requires further development to deliver measurable outcomes by 2030, as emphasized by Dr. Chitale.

India's influential role as a leader of the Global South will be pivotal in the conference, with discussions anticipated to focus on loss and damage, adaptation finance, and the needs of developing nations. Nitin Bassi of CEEW noted that the recent impacts of heavy rains in India highlight the need for resilient interventions, aligning with COP30's climate resilience agenda. Brazilian and Indian representatives, including Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega and Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago, stressed the importance of multilateralism in addressing global climate challenges, underscoring India's leadership and the significant responsibility shared with Brazil.

TRENDING

1
Historic Handshake: North and South Korean Leaders Meet

Historic Handshake: North and South Korean Leaders Meet

 South Korea
2
Tragic Disappearance: Indonesia Helicopter Vanishes in Mountainous Terrain

Tragic Disappearance: Indonesia Helicopter Vanishes in Mountainous Terrain

 Indonesia
3
Legal Tangle: Yadu Sugar Mill Under Fire for Unpaid Farmer Dues

Legal Tangle: Yadu Sugar Mill Under Fire for Unpaid Farmer Dues

 India
4
Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025