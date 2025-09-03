Left Menu

Severe Weather Strikes Northern India: Punjab and Beyond

Heavy rainfall has led to a flood-like situation in Punjab's Gaggo Mahal village. Authorities in Ferozepur, Punjab, report 170 villages submerged, with evacuations ongoing. Red alerts have been issued in multiple northern states. Leader Rahul Gandhi calls for central government intervention and a special relief package.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:14 IST
Severe Weather Strikes Northern India: Punjab and Beyond
Heavy rainfall leads to mild traffic congestion in Punjab's Zirakpur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rainfall has brought significant disruptions to Punjab's Gaggo Mahal village in Ajanala, Amritsar, with distressing flood-like conditions. The rainfall extends to Zirakpur, triggering mild traffic congestion. Rising water levels in state dams prompted emergency repair work at Habib Ke Bandh embankment, supported by the Indian Army.

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma announced, "Evacuations from critical areas around Hari Ke Barrage and Hussainiwala Barrage are complete. However, our teams are active in remote areas to assist further relocations if water levels rise. Relief centers function well, and safety at Sultanwala and LMB dams is not a concern."

The India Meteorological Department issued red alerts across several districts in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab due to expected heavy rainfall. The situation extends to Haryana and Delhi, where the Yamuna River surpassed its danger level. Meanwhile, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi urged Prime Minister Modi for a federal relief package for affected northern states.

