IIT Indore Unveils Breakthrough Device to Harness Electricity from Air and Water

Scientists and students from the Indian Institute of Technology Indore have unveiled an innovative device generating electricity solely from water and air. The breakthrough negates the need for sunlight, batteries, or moving parts, utilizing water evaporation to extract atmospheric thermal energy, converting it into clean electricity for small electronics.

According to an official release from IIT Indore's Sustainable Energy and Environmental Materials Lab, led by Professor Dhirendra K. Rai, the invention's core lies in a membrane made from graphene oxide, combined with zinc-imidazole. This enables electricity generation as water ascends through microscopic channels, separating ions across the membrane to produce a consistent voltage.

The versatile device, capable of working with saline or muddy water, is suitable for areas with unreliable power. Its lightweight and portable design promises applications from environmental sensors to emergency lighting, ensuring functionality indoors, at night, or in cloudy conditions. Researchers aim to scale production using cost-effective materials for widespread use in rural and off-grid areas.

