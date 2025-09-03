Left Menu

Germany's Energy Transition: A Trillion-Euro Challenge

Germany's energy transition strategy may cost up to €5.4 trillion by 2049, impacting competitiveness. The plan, aimed at 80% renewable electricity by 2030, could drive industries abroad. A DIHK study urges cost-efficiency and international coordination to potentially save €910 billion, advocating for stronger carbon trading and lighter regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) has issued a warning regarding Germany's current energy transition strategy, predicting potential costs as high as €5.4 trillion by 2049. This massive expenditure poses a significant burden for businesses and households, threatening the country's economic competitiveness.

Berlin's ambitious target of covering 80% of its electricity needs with renewables by 2030 is part of its broader goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2045. Despite advances in wind and solar energy, Germany continues to face some of Europe's highest electricity prices, with future projections indicating further spikes due to necessary grid investments.

DIHK President Peter Adrian emphasized the risk of current policies driving energy-intensive industries out of the country. A study by Frontier Economics highlights the need for increased annual private investment in energy sectors, predicting energy system costs of up to €5.5 trillion between 2025 and 2049. The study calls for cost-effective measures and international coordination to potentially save €1 trillion, urging stronger carbon trading, less regulation, and increased use of hydrogen networks.

