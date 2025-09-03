Left Menu

Pandey's Call to Action: Strengthening the Moral Fabric of Insider Trading Compliance

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey recently highlighted the moral imperative for banks to follow insider trading regulations. Addressing senior bank officials, he emphasized the importance of internal controls and the role of compliance officers in preventing breaches, stressing the dual responsibility banks hold in managing sensitive information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:56 IST
Pandey's Call to Action: Strengthening the Moral Fabric of Insider Trading Compliance
Insider Trading
  • Country:
  • India

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized the moral responsibility that banks have in adhering to insider trading regulations. Addressing managing directors and chief executives, Pandey highlighted the importance of reinforcing internal controls as a strategy to detect and prevent insider trading violations.

This address followed SEBI's interim order in June against senior figures at IndusInd Bank, accused of trading shares with access to undisclosed, price-sensitive information. Pandey underlined the necessity for banks to establish robust control frameworks, ensuring accountability and clear roles for handling unpublished information.

He urged banks to prioritize safeguarding sensitive data, leveraging technology for stronger compliance, and empowering compliance officers with training and authority. Pandey emphasized that compliance is not merely a legal duty but a moral one, advocating for the use of technology to alleviate compliance team burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defiance in the Shadows: A Chinese Protestor's Message to Xi

Defiance in the Shadows: A Chinese Protestor's Message to Xi

 Global
2
Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

 Spain
3
Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025