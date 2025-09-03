Amanta Healthcare's IPO Skyrockets to 82.6x Subscription
Amanta Healthcare Ltd's IPO closed with an 82.60 times subscription, surpassing expectations. Non-institutional investors subscribed 209.40 times, retail investors 54.96, and qualified institutional buyers 35.86. The IPO offered new issuance of up to one crore shares at Rs 120-126 per share, with Beeline Capital Advisors as the lead manager.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Amanta Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) concluded on a high note, receiving a staggering 82.60 times subscription on the final day of bidding.
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 126-crore IPO attracted bids for 57,81,83,634 shares against an offer of 70,00,000 shares.
Non-institutional investors exhibited remarkable interest with a 209.40 times subscription, while retail investors and qualified institutional buyers subscribed 54.96 and 35.86 times, respectively. The IPO features a fresh issuance of up to one crore shares, priced between Rs 120-126 each, under the guidance of Beeline Capital Advisors.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yes Bank Shares Surge as CCI Approves SMBC's 24.99% Stake Acquisition
Alphabet Triumphs in Antitrust Case, Shares Surge
European Shares Rebound Amid Bond Selloff and Investor Anticipation
European Shares Slip Amid Rising Bond Yields and Fiscal Concerns
Market Turmoil: UK Shares Drop Amid Fiscal Concerns