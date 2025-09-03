Amanta Healthcare's IPO Skyrockets to 82.6x Subscription

Amanta Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) concluded on a high note, receiving a staggering 82.60 times subscription on the final day of bidding.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 126-crore IPO attracted bids for 57,81,83,634 shares against an offer of 70,00,000 shares.

Non-institutional investors exhibited remarkable interest with a 209.40 times subscription, while retail investors and qualified institutional buyers subscribed 54.96 and 35.86 times, respectively. The IPO features a fresh issuance of up to one crore shares, priced between Rs 120-126 each, under the guidance of Beeline Capital Advisors.