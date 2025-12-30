Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd Shares Surge in Market Debut
Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd debuted on the stock market with a 6% premium. The IPO was oversubscribed and funds from the issue will be used for expansion, including acquiring Parekhs Hospital, developing a new hospital in Vadodara, and purchasing robotics equipment.
Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd made a strong debut on the stock market, listing with a nearly 6% premium over the issue price of Rs 114.
The stock opened at Rs 120.75 on the BSE and climbed to Rs 123.25, marking an 8.11% increase, with significant investor interest boosting its market valuation to Rs 907.49 crore.
Proceeds from the Rs 251-crore IPO, which saw robust subscription, will fund strategic expansions including the acquisition of Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, establishing a new facility in Vadodara, and purchasing advanced robotics equipment.
