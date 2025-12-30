Left Menu

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd Shares Surge in Market Debut

Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd debuted on the stock market with a 6% premium. The IPO was oversubscribed and funds from the issue will be used for expansion, including acquiring Parekhs Hospital, developing a new hospital in Vadodara, and purchasing robotics equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:03 IST
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd Shares Surge in Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd made a strong debut on the stock market, listing with a nearly 6% premium over the issue price of Rs 114.

The stock opened at Rs 120.75 on the BSE and climbed to Rs 123.25, marking an 8.11% increase, with significant investor interest boosting its market valuation to Rs 907.49 crore.

Proceeds from the Rs 251-crore IPO, which saw robust subscription, will fund strategic expansions including the acquisition of Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, establishing a new facility in Vadodara, and purchasing advanced robotics equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
We've not been able to complete fencing of Bangladesh border because West Bengal govt not giving us land, claims Shah in Kolkata.

We've not been able to complete fencing of Bangladesh border because West Be...

 India
2
Bengal will have BJP govt in 2026, claims Shah in Kolkata.

Bengal will have BJP govt in 2026, claims Shah in Kolkata.

 India
3
Saudi Arabia directly links UAE to Yemen separatists' advances, warns Abu Dhabi its actions are 'extremely dangerous', reports AP.

Saudi Arabia directly links UAE to Yemen separatists' advances, warns Abu Dh...

 Global
4
BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Bengal once it comes to power here: Shah in Kolkata.

BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Be...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025