Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd Shares Surge in Market Debut

Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd made a strong debut on the stock market, listing with a nearly 6% premium over the issue price of Rs 114.

The stock opened at Rs 120.75 on the BSE and climbed to Rs 123.25, marking an 8.11% increase, with significant investor interest boosting its market valuation to Rs 907.49 crore.

Proceeds from the Rs 251-crore IPO, which saw robust subscription, will fund strategic expansions including the acquisition of Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, establishing a new facility in Vadodara, and purchasing advanced robotics equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)