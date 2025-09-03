Left Menu

Union Minister's Empathetic Visit to Flood-Stricken Punjab

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit flood-affected areas in Punjab, engaging with impacted farmers and assessing crop damage. He aims to establish assistance measures and has already discussed the issues with state leaders. The minister reassures Punjab's farmers of the Central Government's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:21 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to visit flood-stricken regions in Punjab on Thursday, aiming to address the concerns of affected farmers.

During his tour, Chouhan will visit the districts of Amritsar, Gurudaspur, and Kapurthala, where he plans to interact with farmers suffering from extensive crop damage due to floods.

The minister, having already held discussions with the Punjab Governor and Chief Minister, will review the damage alongside state officials and propose relief measures. He reassured farmers that the Central Government stands by them during this challenging period.

