Italy Weighs In on EU-Mercosur Trade Pact

Italy's government has announced a need for discussions with national stakeholders before deciding on support for the European Union's trade deal with South America's Mercosur bloc.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office issued a statement praising the European Commission's proposed safeguards to protect European farmers under the agreement.

The Italian government emphasized the importance of evaluating these additional guarantees with input from trade associations to decide whether to support or reject the EU-Mercosur Agreement.