Italy Weighs In on EU-Mercosur Trade Pact

Italy's government is consulting national stakeholders to decide on its support for the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office noted the importance of additional safeguards for European farmers. The decision will involve input from relevant trade associations to assess the agreement's benefits.

Rome | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Italy's government has announced a need for discussions with national stakeholders before deciding on support for the European Union's trade deal with South America's Mercosur bloc.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office issued a statement praising the European Commission's proposed safeguards to protect European farmers under the agreement.

The Italian government emphasized the importance of evaluating these additional guarantees with input from trade associations to decide whether to support or reject the EU-Mercosur Agreement.

