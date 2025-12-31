Left Menu

Nation Bids Tearful Farewell to Khaleda Zia, BNP Leader and Former Prime Minister

Thousands paid homage to Khaleda Zia, former BNP leader and three-time Prime Minister of Bangladesh, who passed away at 80 after a prolonged illness. A state funeral, attended by high-profile dignitaries from Bangladesh and neighboring countries, took place near the parliament. Zia's political journey spanned over four decades, fraught with challenges and achievements.

Thousands gathered to pay their last respects to Khaleda Zia, the former prime minister of Bangladesh and a central figure in the country's political fabric, as she was laid to rest near the parliament on Wednesday.

The three-time leader and BNP patriarch succumbed to a prolonged illness at 80, with dignitaries from across the globe attending her solemn funeral.

Zia's legacy, marked by her impactful political journey and historic role as Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, was celebrated as mourners bid a tearful goodbye.

