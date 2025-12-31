Nation Bids Tearful Farewell to Khaleda Zia, BNP Leader and Former Prime Minister

Thousands gathered to pay their last respects to Khaleda Zia, the former prime minister of Bangladesh and a central figure in the country's political fabric, as she was laid to rest near the parliament on Wednesday.

The three-time leader and BNP patriarch succumbed to a prolonged illness at 80, with dignitaries from across the globe attending her solemn funeral.

Zia's legacy, marked by her impactful political journey and historic role as Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, was celebrated as mourners bid a tearful goodbye.

(With inputs from agencies.)