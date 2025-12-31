South Asian Leaders Gather In Dhaka to Honor Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Prominent leaders from South Asian countries convened in Dhaka to attend the funeral of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. Among them was India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who alongside other dignitaries, extended their condolences to Zia's family and particularly her son, Tarique Rahman.

In a series of high-profile meetings at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, Jaishankar, accompanied by Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and representatives from Nepal and Bhutan, expressed solidarity with the grieving nation. Bangladesh's Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman thanked the foreign representatives for their support.

Additional attendees at the funeral included Sri Lanka's Vijitha Herath and the Maldives' Dr. Ali Haidar Ahmed. Jaishankar's arrival in Dhaka was marked by the delivery of a personal letter of condolence from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman, emphasizing the impact of Khaleda Zia's legacy on bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)