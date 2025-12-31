Left Menu

South Asian Leaders Gather In Dhaka to Honor Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

High-profile dignitaries from South Asia, including India's S Jaishankar, gathered in Dhaka to pay respects at the funeral of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. International leaders met with her son, Tarique Rahman, expressing condolences and support during the nation's time of mourning.

People leave after offering funeral prayer for Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Prominent leaders from South Asian countries convened in Dhaka to attend the funeral of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. Among them was India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who alongside other dignitaries, extended their condolences to Zia's family and particularly her son, Tarique Rahman.

In a series of high-profile meetings at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, Jaishankar, accompanied by Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and representatives from Nepal and Bhutan, expressed solidarity with the grieving nation. Bangladesh's Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman thanked the foreign representatives for their support.

Additional attendees at the funeral included Sri Lanka's Vijitha Herath and the Maldives' Dr. Ali Haidar Ahmed. Jaishankar's arrival in Dhaka was marked by the delivery of a personal letter of condolence from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman, emphasizing the impact of Khaleda Zia's legacy on bilateral relations.

