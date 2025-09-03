Left Menu

Facebook Romance Leads to Rescued Drama in Assam

A 62-year-old man from Varanasi faced public anger in Assam's Sivasagar district while attempting to meet and marry a woman 36 years his junior, whom he met through Facebook. The woman declined the marriage, leading to police intervention and the man's safe departure the following day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivasagar | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A romance kindled on Facebook turned into a dramatic rescue operation in Assam's Sivasagar district. A 62-year-old man from Varanasi found himself in a precarious situation after traveling to meet a woman, 36 years his junior, whom he intended to marry.

Though the woman had reportedly agreed to the proposal online, she rejected him upon his arrival. The local community reacted with hostility towards the man, prompting police intervention.

Officers arrived just in time to extract him from the charged crowd and escorted him to safety. He was subsequently released without charges and exited Assam shortly thereafter. The incident highlights the unpredictable dynamics of online relationships.

