Facebook Romance Leads to Rescued Drama in Assam

A romance kindled on Facebook turned into a dramatic rescue operation in Assam's Sivasagar district. A 62-year-old man from Varanasi found himself in a precarious situation after traveling to meet a woman, 36 years his junior, whom he intended to marry.

Though the woman had reportedly agreed to the proposal online, she rejected him upon his arrival. The local community reacted with hostility towards the man, prompting police intervention.

Officers arrived just in time to extract him from the charged crowd and escorted him to safety. He was subsequently released without charges and exited Assam shortly thereafter. The incident highlights the unpredictable dynamics of online relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)