Boosting Local Palm Oil Cultivation: Telangana's Plea to the Centre

In a move to bolster local agriculture, Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has called on the central government to increase import duty on crude palm oil. During a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the national capital, Rao emphasized the need to encourage domestic cultivation by enhancing import duty to 44% and providing a minimum support price of Rs 25,000 per tonne for oil palm farmers.

The minister also stressed the necessity of increasing subsidies for phosphorus and potassium under the Nutrient Based Subsidy Scheme. This, he argued, would ensure soil protection and financial relief for farmers amid global economic shifts. Rao specifically advocated for the inclusion of various districts in Telangana under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY) to improve agricultural yields.

Highlighting the financial strain faced by farmers due to a 12% GST on agricultural machinery, Rao sought its waiver to facilitate access to modern farming equipment. As Telangana gears toward expanding palm oil cultivation, such measures, he contended, would significantly support small and marginal farmers across the state.

