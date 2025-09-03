Uttarakhand Prepares for Grand Kumbh Mela 2027 Amidst State Challenges

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday, convened a detailed meeting with government officials and public representatives to discuss elaborate plans for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

He stated during a press briefing in Dehradun that comprehensive preparations have begun, focusing on the construction of new ghats and parking areas, with an emphasis on cleanliness and infrastructure enhancement. CM Dhami expressed a commitment to making the upcoming Kumbh a historic event, drawing on the blessings of saints and sages.

Addressing the state's recent calamities, CM Dhami acknowledged widespread infrastructure damage, including broken bridges and roads, and loss of life. In a high-level meeting earlier that day, he emphasized the government's focus on law and order, instructing officials to prioritize public safety through enhanced surveillance and road maintenance.

With the Seva Pakhwada initiative planned from September 17 to October 2, dedicated to service and public awareness, CM Dhami called for a district-wise action plan. He also vowed to personally assess conditions across districts to ensure effective implementation.

Amidst immediate issues, CM Dhami took steps to address reports of adulterated sand, promising stringent action against those responsible. Overarching, his administration prioritizes governance that is both secure and transparent for Uttarakhand's people.

