Trump Family's Bold Crypto Venture Hits Nasdaq as American Bitcoin Begins Trading

American Bitcoin, a company linked to the Trump family, has started trading on Nasdaq. The venture follows a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining and is backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The company aims to distinguish itself through self-mining and strategic bitcoin purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:54 IST
Trump Family's Bold Crypto Venture Hits Nasdaq as American Bitcoin Begins Trading
In a significant move within the cryptocurrency sector, American Bitcoin, a treasury and mining company linked to the Trump family, made its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday. This follows a strategic merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.

The company's entry into the capital markets is noteworthy for its backing by Donald Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who are steering the enterprise into the digital currency arena. Eric Trump, who serves as co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, asserted the importance of this milestone for integrating bitcoin into US financial markets.

Investors are handed a fresh opportunity to stake in a Trump-endorsed crypto initiative, marking a substantial shift from the family's historic engagement in real estate. Simultaneously, this underscores a broader trend where public companies are fortifying their treasuries with bitcoin investments.

