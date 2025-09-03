Compensation Controversy: Tripura CM Addresses Northeast Gas Grid Concerns

Amid rising concerns about land acquisition for the ambitious Northeast Gas Grid project, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha assured on Wednesday that compensation is being duly provided to affected landowners.

During a press meeting, CM Saha addressed misconceptions about the compensation process, emphasizing that every acquired land piece is compensated, countering claims of otherwise.

These remarks come after Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, leader of BJP ally Tipra Motha Party, alleged forced evictions of tribal people from their ancestral lands, sparking a call for resistance against the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)