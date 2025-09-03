Compensation Controversy: Tripura CM Addresses Northeast Gas Grid Concerns
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha confirmed that compensation is being provided to landowners for the Northeast Gas Grid project. He refuted claims of non-compensation, amid allegations of tribal evictions by BJP ally Pradyot Kishore Debbarma. The project aims to create a natural gas pipeline network across the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid rising concerns about land acquisition for the ambitious Northeast Gas Grid project, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha assured on Wednesday that compensation is being duly provided to affected landowners.
During a press meeting, CM Saha addressed misconceptions about the compensation process, emphasizing that every acquired land piece is compensated, countering claims of otherwise.
These remarks come after Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, leader of BJP ally Tipra Motha Party, alleged forced evictions of tribal people from their ancestral lands, sparking a call for resistance against the project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Energy Corridor: Panama's Ambitious Gas Pipeline Project
Power of Siberia 2: Pipeline Deal Strengthens Russia-China Energy Ties
Powering Through: The Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline's Strategic Impact
Land Rights Controversy in Tripura Amid Pipeline Project
Russia's Strategic Shift: Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline and the Sino-Russian Energy Pact