Himachal Pradesh Battles Aftermath of Heavy Rains: Roads Restored, Apple Transport Hindered

In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, convened a critical review meeting Wednesday with top officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and HPMC to evaluate the extensive damage inflicted by relentless rains in Shimla district. According to official reports, damage assessment has pegged losses at an estimated Rs 80 crore.

The persistent rains have wreaked havoc, particularly in the Rohru circle, affecting an extensive network of 230 roads, including three major district thoroughfares and 227 village roads. The destruction extends to three bridges, one completely washed away. Swift response efforts have seen 203 roads restored, while operations continue to make the remaining pathways functional by September 4, aided by machinery including 113 JCBs, robots, dozers, and tippers.

Minister Thakur expressed grave concerns over the significant disruptions faced by horticulturists, particularly the obstruction of apple produce transport. With 80,000 apple boxes stranded and many more buried under landslide debris due to blocked routes, the Minister has directed expedited restoration and judicious use of Rs 178 crore PDNA funds. Thakur emphasized that the state government is rigorously working in 'mission mode' to reinstate normalcy while ensuring thorough oversight of the ongoing relief efforts.

In his strategic push, he has instructed the swift submission of additional funding estimates to expedite tender processes and timely restoration completion. Thakur reassured the affected communities of the government's solidarity, promising to extend all possible assistance while urging patience as recovery efforts are diligently pursued.