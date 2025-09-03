Monsoon Devastation in Himachal: 343 Lives Lost and Extensive Damage

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has reported that since June 20, the monsoon has claimed 343 lives, stretching through to September 3, 2025.

A total of 183 fatalities were connected to rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts. Furthermore, 160 deaths resulted from road accidents exacerbated by slippery conditions and falling debris.

Significant damage to homes and infrastructure was reported, with over 2,700 houses and various public utilities affected. Relief efforts are ongoing, as officials caution residents in vulnerable regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)