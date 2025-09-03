Monsoon Devastation in Himachal: 343 Lives Lost and Extensive Damage
The Himachal Pradesh monsoon claimed 343 lives from June 20 to September 3, 2025. Rain-related disasters caused 183 deaths, while road accidents accounted for 160. Extensive property and livestock losses were reported. Authorities continue relief efforts as the monsoon persists.
The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has reported that since June 20, the monsoon has claimed 343 lives, stretching through to September 3, 2025.
A total of 183 fatalities were connected to rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts. Furthermore, 160 deaths resulted from road accidents exacerbated by slippery conditions and falling debris.
Significant damage to homes and infrastructure was reported, with over 2,700 houses and various public utilities affected. Relief efforts are ongoing, as officials caution residents in vulnerable regions.
