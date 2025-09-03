Trump Administration Reconsiders Approval of Major Offshore Wind Project

The Trump administration is reviewing the federal approval of Avangrid's New England Wind project, following a court filing indicating potential withdrawal of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's approval.

Opposition from local groups and environmental concerns have prompted this reconsideration, despite the project's promise to generate power for 900,000 homes.

Avangrid, owned by Iberdrola, did not comment on the development, and representatives from ACK for Whales, a leading plaintiff in the lawsuit, were unreachable for remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)