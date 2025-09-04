Delhi Underwater: Yamuna Swells Amidst Relentless Monsoon Rains

The city of Delhi finds itself in dire straits as waterlogging and the looming threat of floods intensify. The Yamuna River, swollen by relentless rainfall, continues to disrupt the national capital following a severe weather onslaught.

Areas such as Loha Pul, Kashmere Gate, and Civil Lines have seen significant inundation, with vehicles submerged and properties damaged. The elevated water levels have forced residents from low-lying regions to evacuate to safer grounds as authorities prepare for a potential flood situation.

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of continued thunderstorms and rain, further complicating the situation. Meanwhile, preventative measures are being taken by local shopkeepers in vulnerable regions like Monastery Market, who are relocating their goods in anticipation of sustained flooding threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)