Delhi Government Appoints Special Prosecutor for CM Attack Case

Advocate Pradeep Rana is the new Special Public Prosecutor for the FIR regarding the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The incident, during a public grievance event, led to two arrests. Enhanced security measures were implemented as Gupta resumed public interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:28 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Delhi Government has named Advocate Pradeep Rana as the Special Public Prosecutor tasked with handling the case concerning the alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This appointment is in line with the FIR filed by the Delhi Police over the incident.

According to an official statement from the Home Department, Rana will represent the police in court proceedings connected to the FIR registered at Civil Lines Police Station. The case dates back to an incident at Gupta's public grievance event, where a man allegedly assaulted her.

Following the attack, authorities detained two suspects, who are now in judicial custody. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Gupta conducted her first public meeting post-incident, with heightened security measures, including multiple police layers, CCTV monitoring, and restrictions on personal items such as mobile phones and cameras.

(With inputs from agencies.)

