Economist Slams Trump's Tariff Strategy as 'Hypocrisy and Bullying'

Gautam Chikermane, a leading economist and Vice President of the Observer Research Foundation, has openly condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to levy a 50% tariff on Indian goods. Criticizing the move as 'hypocrisy' and 'pure bullying,' Chikermane highlighted the disparity between tariffs imposed on different nations, despite their trade deficits.

In an interview with ANI, Chikermane pointed out that the US has a significantly larger trade deficit with China, yet China faces lower tariffs than India. He emphasized that the additional penalties imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil are unjustified.

Chikermane also accused the European Union of double standards, noting its substantial gas purchases from Russia while advocating sanctions against India. He argued that these actions reflect global hypocrisy, affecting key Indian industries such as textiles, chemicals, and machinery amid these tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)