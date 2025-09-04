Left Menu

Relentless Rains Trigger Devastating Landslide in Kullu: Rescue Efforts Underway

A massive landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, caused by torrential rains, damaged several houses, leaving six people buried and four injured. District officials, including the NDRF, are conducting rescue operations, hampered by ongoing bad weather. Road closures and power outages further complicate the emergency response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:30 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide, triggered by incessant heavy rainfall, struck parts of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. Occurring in the early hours of Thursday, the slide battered the inner Akhada Bazaar of Kullu district, causing significant damage to two to three homes. Immediate emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Home Guard, Fire, and Police Departments, have been deployed to the affected site to spearhead rescue operations.

Reports confirm that six individuals remain trapped under the landslide debris, while four injured individuals have been successfully rescued. Nevertheless, persistent adverse weather conditions pose a significant challenge to ongoing search and rescue efforts. Local authorities, led by Deputy Commissioner Torul S Ravish and SP Karthikeyan Gokul Chandran, alongside MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, are actively working to manage the crisis.

Information from Deputy Commissioner Torul S Ravish highlights that multiple roads remain blocked and the national highway is closed due to the treacherous weather. Essential supplies are being coordinated for delivery, and educational institutions are temporarily closed due to power outages. Residents are urged to restrict travel, especially around hazardous areas, until conditions improve. Efforts are underway to clear roads for emergency access and ensure the delivery of essential provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

