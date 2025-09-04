GST Slashed: A New Era for Beauty and Wellness Services
The GST rate on beauty and wellness services, and daily-use products like shampoos and toothpaste, has been reduced from 18% to 5%. This move aims to lower living costs for lower-middle and poor classes. The reform seeks to simplify the tax structure but poses challenges for service providers without Input Tax Credit.
- India
The government has cut the GST on beauty and wellness services from 18% to 5%, aiming to redefine these as essentials rather than luxuries.
Daily-use products, including shampoos and toothpaste, also see GST reductions, reflecting a priority to support lower-middle and poor sections.
Despite potential consumer benefits, service providers face challenges due to the lack of Input Tax Credit, creating questions about the real impact on consumer costs.
