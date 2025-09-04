Left Menu

GST Slashed: A New Era for Beauty and Wellness Services

The GST rate on beauty and wellness services, and daily-use products like shampoos and toothpaste, has been reduced from 18% to 5%. This move aims to lower living costs for lower-middle and poor classes. The reform seeks to simplify the tax structure but poses challenges for service providers without Input Tax Credit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:56 IST
GST Slashed: A New Era for Beauty and Wellness Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has cut the GST on beauty and wellness services from 18% to 5%, aiming to redefine these as essentials rather than luxuries.

Daily-use products, including shampoos and toothpaste, also see GST reductions, reflecting a priority to support lower-middle and poor sections.

Despite potential consumer benefits, service providers face challenges due to the lack of Input Tax Credit, creating questions about the real impact on consumer costs.

TRENDING

1
Revving Up India: GST Rationalisation Ignites Auto Industry

Revving Up India: GST Rationalisation Ignites Auto Industry

 India
2
Syria’s Silent Struggle: Drought and Its Aftermath

Syria’s Silent Struggle: Drought and Its Aftermath

 Syria
3
GST Rate Cut on Cement: Boosting India’s Infrastructure Growth

GST Rate Cut on Cement: Boosting India’s Infrastructure Growth

 India
4
Supreme Court Seeks Stand on Himalayan States' Environmental Crisis

Supreme Court Seeks Stand on Himalayan States' Environmental Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025