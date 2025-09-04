Left Menu

IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings for the Seventh Year

IIT Madras leads the NIRF 2025 rankings for the seventh consecutive year, as announced by the Ministry of Education. IISc Bengaluru is the top university, while IIM Ahmedabad and AIIMS New Delhi dominate the management and medical categories, respectively. Rankings cover 17 categories based on five key parameters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:02 IST
Ministry of Education announces 10th edition of NIRF rankings (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has cemented its position as the leading educational institution in the country by topping the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 for a remarkable seventh year in a row. This achievement was highlighted in the rankings released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

In other notable rankings, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was named the best university, outperforming Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education, securing the subsequent slots. Furthermore, Hindu College, Delhi, maintained its dominance in the colleges category.

The NIRF 2025 assessed more than 17 categories, including engineering, management, and medical sectors, using five core parameters: teaching and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusivity, and public perception. Launched in 2015, the NIRF framework offers a detailed evaluation of educational institutes nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

