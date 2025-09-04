IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings for the Seventh Year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has cemented its position as the leading educational institution in the country by topping the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 for a remarkable seventh year in a row. This achievement was highlighted in the rankings released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

In other notable rankings, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was named the best university, outperforming Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education, securing the subsequent slots. Furthermore, Hindu College, Delhi, maintained its dominance in the colleges category.

The NIRF 2025 assessed more than 17 categories, including engineering, management, and medical sectors, using five core parameters: teaching and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusivity, and public perception. Launched in 2015, the NIRF framework offers a detailed evaluation of educational institutes nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)