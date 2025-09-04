China's Diplomatic Aspirations: Strengthening Ties with Slovakia Amid EU Challenges
Chinese President Xi Jinping commended Slovakia for supporting China's relationship with the EU. Slovakia plays a key role in advocating for China within the EU, especially regarding trade issues. Both Slovakia and Hungary are keen on boosting economic ties with China for industrial investments.
Chinese President Xi Jinping extended gratitude to Slovakia on Thursday for its steadfast friendship with China, expressing hope for continued assistance in enhancing China's relationship with the European Union.
Addressing Prime Minister Robert Fico, who participated in a significant Beijing military parade, Xi emphasized the importance of unity in the international community. China expects support from EU states like Slovakia in opposing unfair trade measures against Chinese products, with Slovakia being one of the few EU opponents to tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.
Fico, having met Xi previously in May, is determined to fast-track ties with China, seeking investment similar to Hungary. However, unlike Hungary, which has benefited greatly from Chinese investments, Slovakia is still progressing slowly in maximizing its relationship with China.
