Chinese President Xi Jinping extended gratitude to Slovakia on Thursday for its steadfast friendship with China, expressing hope for continued assistance in enhancing China's relationship with the European Union.

Addressing Prime Minister Robert Fico, who participated in a significant Beijing military parade, Xi emphasized the importance of unity in the international community. China expects support from EU states like Slovakia in opposing unfair trade measures against Chinese products, with Slovakia being one of the few EU opponents to tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.

Fico, having met Xi previously in May, is determined to fast-track ties with China, seeking investment similar to Hungary. However, unlike Hungary, which has benefited greatly from Chinese investments, Slovakia is still progressing slowly in maximizing its relationship with China.

