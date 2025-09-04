Left Menu

Bihar Deputy CM Lauds GST Reforms as 'Swadeshi' Booster

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary hailed the recent GST reforms, crediting PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for their role. The reforms, aimed at strengthening India's Swadeshi campaign, introduce new tax slabs and exemptions for the healthcare sector, to boost self-reliance and address economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:38 IST
Bihar Deputy CM Lauds GST Reforms as 'Swadeshi' Booster
Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for pioneering new GST reforms. The changes are seen as a crucial push for India's 'Swadeshi' initiative, fostering economic self-reliance by prioritizing locally-made goods over foreign imports.

Finance Minister Sitharaman unveiled a significant reduction in GST rates, aimed at providing economic relief across multiple sectors including households, agriculture, and healthcare. The GST Council's 56th meeting culminated in the merger of the 12% and 28% tax slabs into a streamlined system of 5% and 18% bands, enhancing affordability and economic efficiency.

The simplified structure designates a 5% rate for essential items such as food, agricultural inputs, and small industries, while the 18% standard rate applies to most goods and services, from electronic items to certain professional offerings. A higher 40% rate targets luxury and sin goods. Notably, essential services like health and education enjoy full tax exemptions, signifying wider access and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab on High Alert: Super Flood Threatens Multan and Muzaffargarh

Punjab on High Alert: Super Flood Threatens Multan and Muzaffargarh

 Pakistan
2
RBI, Monetary Authority of Singapore ink pact on digital asset innovation.

RBI, Monetary Authority of Singapore ink pact on digital asset innovation.

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Jaisalmer: Farmer Killed After Foiling Poachers

Tragedy Strikes Jaisalmer: Farmer Killed After Foiling Poachers

 India
4
Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis

Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025