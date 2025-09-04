Himachal Pradesh Battles Chaos: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh is currently facing immense challenges as unrelenting monsoon rains have severely compromised its infrastructure. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported that 1,286 roads, including six national highways, have been blocked. Meanwhile, 2,809 distribution transformers and 1,081 water supply schemes are inoperable.

Since the monsoon's onset on June 20, 343 people have perished in rain-induced events and road accidents across the state. Specifically, 183 fatalities were due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and structural collapses, while road incidents claimed 160 lives.

The latest public utility status highlights catastrophic damage across all 12 districts, with Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba among the hardest-hit. Essential services have been disrupted as rural and urban regions undergo power failures and water supply issues. Restoration work, though challenging due to ongoing rains and risk of landslides, continues at a rigorous pace.

(With inputs from agencies.)