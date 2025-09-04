Left Menu

Changing of the Guard: UTI AMC's Leadership Transition

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) Ltd has announced the appointment of Vetri Subramaniam as its upcoming managing director and chief executive officer, effective February 1, 2026. Subramaniam, who has been with the company since 2017, steps into the role following Imtaiyazur Rahman, who oversaw significant company growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:31 IST
UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) Ltd has selected Vetri Subramaniam as its new managing director and chief executive officer, effective from February 1, 2026. Subramaniam is currently the MD & CEO designate, succeeding Imtaiyazur Rahman, who will remain as a strategic advisor until June 2026 to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

Having joined UTI AMC in 2017 and becoming the Chief Investment Officer in 2021, Subramaniam has played a key role in guiding the company's investment strategies and processes. His appointment marks a new chapter for UTI AMC, a company that has witnessed substantial growth under Rahman's leadership, including a tripling of its market capitalization and a sevenfold increase in its Assets Under Management (AUM).

Rahman will continue to contribute to UTI AMC as a Strategic Advisor after his tenure as MD & CEO, ensuring consistent progression. The leadership change coincides with UTI AMC's foundation day on February 1, symbolizing a fresh start for the firm.

