Left Menu

Insurance Firms Face Financial Jolt as GST Exemption Looms

Life and health insurance companies will need to reverse accumulated Input Tax Credit by September 21, 2025, due to GST exemptions, affecting their financials. Although policyholders benefit from zero GST on premiums from September 22, insurers face increased costs as unutilized credits must be reversed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:37 IST
Insurance Firms Face Financial Jolt as GST Exemption Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Life and health insurance firms are set to face a financial burden as they will have to reverse the accumulated Input Tax Credit (ITC) by September 21, 2025, linked to a GST exemption coming into effect. Tax experts say this move could raise operational costs for these companies.

The GST exemption, which begins on September 22, is likely to benefit individual policyholders as it removes the 18 per cent charge on premium payments. However, the impact on insurance companies is expected to be substantial as they will have to move away from utilizing unspent ITC.

The finance ministry confirmed in its recent FAQ release, following the 56th GST Council meet, that businesses must adjust their financial strategy as their output supplies are exempted post-GST rationalization. The GST Council's approval of two main GST tiers, alongside special rates for certain goods, marks a significant change in the tax landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian Ex-Education Minister Nadiem Makarim Implicated in Graft Case

Indonesian Ex-Education Minister Nadiem Makarim Implicated in Graft Case

 Indonesia
2
Eurozone Retail Sales Slump as Tariff Woes Weigh

Eurozone Retail Sales Slump as Tariff Woes Weigh

 Germany
3
Blaze Engulfs DTC Bus Near Dhaula Kuan, Swift Firefighting Response Ensues

Blaze Engulfs DTC Bus Near Dhaula Kuan, Swift Firefighting Response Ensues

 India
4
India's GST Overhaul: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

India's GST Overhaul: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025