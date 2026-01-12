Left Menu

Forest Fire Triggers Landmine Explosions Along LoC in Poonch

A forest fire in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir detonated several landmines along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Basooni area. No casualties were reported. The Army has heightened vigilance while efforts to extinguish the flames are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:22 IST
Forest Fire Triggers Landmine Explosions Along LoC in Poonch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A forest fire in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday led to the detonation of multiple landmines along the Line of Control (LoC), according to officials. Despite the explosions, no casualties have been reported from the incident.

The blaze erupted in the Basooni forward area of the Balakote sector at approximately 1.50 pm, causing at least five landmines to explode. Officials noted that the forward areas near the LoC have landmines strategically placed as part of an anti-infiltration measure to prevent terrorist intrusion from across the border.

With the fire still raging, the Indian Army has ramped up its watchfulness in response to the ongoing threat, while firefighters continue their efforts to control and extinguish the flames at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

 India
3
Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

 Russia
4
Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026