Forest Fire Triggers Landmine Explosions Along LoC in Poonch

A forest fire in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday led to the detonation of multiple landmines along the Line of Control (LoC), according to officials. Despite the explosions, no casualties have been reported from the incident.

The blaze erupted in the Basooni forward area of the Balakote sector at approximately 1.50 pm, causing at least five landmines to explode. Officials noted that the forward areas near the LoC have landmines strategically placed as part of an anti-infiltration measure to prevent terrorist intrusion from across the border.

With the fire still raging, the Indian Army has ramped up its watchfulness in response to the ongoing threat, while firefighters continue their efforts to control and extinguish the flames at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)