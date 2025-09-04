Markets Steady as Fed Signals Rate Cut Amid Global Financial Shifts
Global markets showed signs of stability despite recent volatility. Federal Reserve officials hinted at an imminent rate cut, calming fears in the bond market. Meanwhile, Asian stocks dipped due to Beijing's regulatory interventions, and oil prices fell on potential OPEC+ production increases. Investors await Friday's U.S. jobs report for further direction.
Markets around the world displayed a sense of calm on Thursday following dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials, alleviating some panic in the government bond markets. In Japan, a successful auction of super long-term debt contributed to the easing of tensions.
Despite a night of decline in China's bourses over fears of a regulatory clampdown on the tech sector, European markets opened on a positive note. The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.3%, with anxieties over long-term government borrowing costs subsiding.
Oil prices remained low amid reports of OPEC+ considering higher output targets, while the dollar showed little movement ahead of Friday's crucial jobs report. The financial community is placing high expectations on a Federal Reserve rate cut, anticipated to be announced at its upcoming meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
