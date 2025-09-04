Markets Steady as Fed Signals Rate Cut Amid Global Financial Shifts

Markets around the world displayed a sense of calm on Thursday following dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials, alleviating some panic in the government bond markets. In Japan, a successful auction of super long-term debt contributed to the easing of tensions.

Despite a night of decline in China's bourses over fears of a regulatory clampdown on the tech sector, European markets opened on a positive note. The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.3%, with anxieties over long-term government borrowing costs subsiding.

Oil prices remained low amid reports of OPEC+ considering higher output targets, while the dollar showed little movement ahead of Friday's crucial jobs report. The financial community is placing high expectations on a Federal Reserve rate cut, anticipated to be announced at its upcoming meeting.

