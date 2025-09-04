Left Menu

GST Cuts: A Windfall for Agriculture and Dairy Sectors

Industry leaders applaud the government's decision to reduce GST rates on agricultural inputs and dairy products, offering relief to farmers facing high costs and weather issues. The reduction in GST is expected to boost farmer incomes, enhance access to nutritious food, and support sustainable farming practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Industry leaders from the agriculture and dairy sectors are celebrating the government's recent decision to reduce GST rates on essential agricultural inputs and dairy products. This policy shift is seen as a significant relief for farmers struggling with escalating input costs and unpredictable weather.

The GST Council's decision to cut rates on fertilisers, biopesticides, farm equipment, and dairy goods is poised to enhance farmer incomes and make nutritious food more affordable for consumers. Top executives from major industry players highlighted how these reforms could help stabilize and potentially increase farmer earnings.

Prominent figures, including Sunil Kataria and Narinder Mittal, lauded the move, expressing optimism that the reduced GST rates would lead to greater mechanization, sustainable farming practices, and improved protein consumption across India, ultimately benefiting millions of rural and semi-urban livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

