Left Menu

Unveiling Hidden Truths: A Critical Study of Kashmir's Unmarked Graves

The Save Youth Save Future Foundation has published a comprehensive report detailing thousands of unmarked graves in Kashmir. Utilizing geotagging, testimonies, and FIR analysis, the research identifies various grave categories including foreign militants and local civilians, urging forensic verification to address misclassifications and promote societal healing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:30 IST
Unveiling Hidden Truths: A Critical Study of Kashmir's Unmarked Graves
Research report on unmarked and unidentified graves in Kashmir presented in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Save Youth Save Future Foundation, a leading NGO in Kashmir, has released a groundbreaking report, 'Unraveling the Truth: A Critical Study of Unmarked and Unidentified Graves in Kashmir Valley.' This comprehensive study asserts that 93.2% of valley graveyards are now properly documented, differing from prior studies like 'Buried Evidence' from 2009.

Through survey methods including geotagging and testimonials, the foundation has documented 4,056 graves: 2,493 foreign militants, 1,208 locals, 70 tribal invaders, and 9 civilians. Establishing five categories of graves, they bring clarity to a fraught issue, balancing humanitarian and security concerns.

Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Foundation Chairman, stresses this research aims to promote informed dialogue, revealing truths buried in mystery. Anika Nazir, a lead researcher, emphasizes the challenges faced and the study's significant implications. The report calls for DNA testing on 276 Baramulla district graves, placing emphasis on accurate identification and family closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal's Vision: Aligning Youth with 'Viksit Bharat' 2047

Arunachal's Vision: Aligning Youth with 'Viksit Bharat' 2047

 India
2
Struggle and Resilience: Life in Tents Post-Yamuna Floods

Struggle and Resilience: Life in Tents Post-Yamuna Floods

 India
3
Historic Cabinet Shakeup: Women Now Lead UK's Top Government Posts

Historic Cabinet Shakeup: Women Now Lead UK's Top Government Posts

 United Kingdom
4
India Stands Firm Against US Farm Produce Import Pressure

India Stands Firm Against US Farm Produce Import Pressure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025