Unveiling Hidden Truths: A Critical Study of Kashmir's Unmarked Graves

The Save Youth Save Future Foundation, a leading NGO in Kashmir, has released a groundbreaking report, 'Unraveling the Truth: A Critical Study of Unmarked and Unidentified Graves in Kashmir Valley.' This comprehensive study asserts that 93.2% of valley graveyards are now properly documented, differing from prior studies like 'Buried Evidence' from 2009.

Through survey methods including geotagging and testimonials, the foundation has documented 4,056 graves: 2,493 foreign militants, 1,208 locals, 70 tribal invaders, and 9 civilians. Establishing five categories of graves, they bring clarity to a fraught issue, balancing humanitarian and security concerns.

Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Foundation Chairman, stresses this research aims to promote informed dialogue, revealing truths buried in mystery. Anika Nazir, a lead researcher, emphasizes the challenges faced and the study's significant implications. The report calls for DNA testing on 276 Baramulla district graves, placing emphasis on accurate identification and family closure.

