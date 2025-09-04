Sonia Gandhi Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Alleged Voter Fraud Pre-Citizenship

A complaint in the Rouse Avenue Court has accused former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of forging documents to vote before becoming an Indian citizen. The legal proceedings, led by advocate Vikas Tripathi, challenge how Gandhi cast a vote before her citizenship on April 30, 1983.

During a hearing with Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, advocates Anil Soni and Pawan Narang argued for an inquiry into the alleged forgery, which they described as a cognizable offence requiring police investigation. The court will resume the case on September 10.

The complaint highlights that Gandhi, originally an Italian citizen, appeared in voter lists as early as 1981-82, two years before her citizenship was formalized, raising concerns over potential documentation fraud. Despite reports to the Delhi Police, no action was taken, prompting this legal course. The petitioner seeks a formal investigation to verify the authenticity of the documents filed with the Election Commission.