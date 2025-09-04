Tamil Nadu Ensures Public Safety Amidst Monsoon Illness Concerns

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has assured the public there's no cause for alarm over the current spike in illnesses reported across the state. He emphasized that these are seasonal infections associated with the monsoon season and that the feared 'brain-eating amoeba' has not been detected in Tamil Nadu.

Minister Subramanian explained that the brain-eating amoeba infection, though prevalent in neighboring Kerala, originates from stagnant water and is not contagious. It's crucial to avoid swimming in unclean waters. Public health officials are actively inspecting swimming pools in Chennai to ensure they are properly chlorinated, with continuous monitoring underway.

Adding to public health measures, Minister Subramanian reviewed the 'Ungaludan Stalin' initiative, which aims to deliver essential governmental services through more than 10,000 camps across Tamil Nadu. In Chennai alone, over 50% of the target has been achieved, with ongoing efforts under schemes like 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' benefiting thousands each week.

