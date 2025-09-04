Bandhan AMC Enters Specialised Investment Funds Market
Bandhan AMC Ltd has ventured into the Specialised Investment Funds (SIF) market with approval from Sebi. Targeting sophisticated investors, Bandhan AMC will offer innovative equity, debt, and hybrid strategies under the 'Arudha SIF' platform. The minimum investment for SIF strategies is Rs 10 lakh, excluding accredited investors.
Bandhan AMC Ltd announced its entry into the Specialised Investment Funds (SIF) space on Thursday, following approval from markets regulator Sebi.
This move allows Bandhan AMC to craft innovative equity, debt, and hybrid strategies, including unhedged short derivatives positions, aimed at sophisticated investors seeking unique risk-return profiles.
Operating under the 'Arudha SIF' platform, the company seeks to meet increased investor demand for varied solutions within a robust regulatory framework, according to CEO Vishal Kapoor.
