Canada's July Trade Deficit Narrows with Boost in Oil and Car Exports

Canada's trade deficit saw a notable narrowing in July, primarily attributed to a rise in exports of crude oil and passenger cars directed towards its largest trading partner, the United States, as per Statistics Canada.

The merchandise trade deficit stood at C$4.94 billion, a decrease from the previous month's C$5.98 billion but still significantly higher than the same period last year. This marks the sixth consecutive trade deficit since U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada.

Despite a 5% increase in exports to the U.S., year-on-year figures show exports are still down over 10%. Meanwhile, import levels from the U.S. decreased by 2.2% in July. Economists note that while there's been a bounce back in energy and auto exports, the overall trend hasn't fully reversed. Smaller businesses outside major trade exemptions continue to face challenges under the USMCA, and future economic indicators may influence monetary policy decisions.

