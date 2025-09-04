Left Menu

Agartala Becomes Sporting, Cultural Epicenter with Badminton Championship

Agartala hosts the 'Yonex Sunrise North East Zone Inter State and Zonal Badminton Championship,' uniting over 200 players. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha, the event showcases regional talent and highlights unity in diversity. Concurrently, a Panchayati Raj training program aimed at empowering local governance also took place.

Agartala has transformed into a vibrant hub of sporting and cultural activity as it hosts the 'Yonex Sunrise North East Zone Inter State and Zonal Badminton Championship' at the NSRCC Indoor Hall. The four-day event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha, who commended the platform for fostering young talent across the North East.

With more than 200 participants, the championship exemplifies the energetic spirit of the region while promoting the theme of unity in diversity. Chief Minister Saha highlighted the role of such gatherings in nurturing sportsmanship and fortifying bonds among North Eastern states.

This championship promises several days of thrilling badminton action, turning Agartala into a focal point for sports enthusiasts. Alongside, the city also hosted a two-day Panchayati Raj Capacity-Building Programme, which aimed at enhancing the skills and leadership qualities of elected Panchayati Raj officials. Organized by the Rural Development (Panchayat) Department and Bharat Initiative Foundation, the sessions empowered grassroots governance for sustainable rural growth.

